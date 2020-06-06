194 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :About 194 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 5776 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 70661 people were screened for the virus till June 05, out of which 194 more were reported positive.

As many as 2110 affected patients have been recovered from the corona-virus so far while 54 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.