194 Vehicles Impounded For Emitting Smoke In Multan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional administration impounded 194 vehicles for emitting smoke during a special campaign to reduce environmental pollution.

According to official sources, a total of 252 vehicles were inspected during one week in Multan division.

Secretary Regional Transport Authorities, Traffic Police and Environment department teams launched joint crackdown in Vehari, Multan, Khanewal and Lodharan. Six cases were also registered against owners of vehicles. Similarly, fine Rs327,000 was also imposed during the special drive.

The official sources observed that all possible steps would be taken to avoid environmental pollution.

