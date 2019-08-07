UrduPoint.com
194,000 Pakistanis Reach Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):As many as 194,000 Pakistanis including 122,000 government and 72,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said the pre-hajj flights operation of government and private scheme would conclude on August 7 and 8 respectively.

Two hospitals,12 dispensaries and 19 ambulances were working to provide medical treatment to Pakistani hujjaj. The training of pilgrims was continued in local mosques and residences. Makatib has started distributing Khaima cards of Mina in residences of hujjaj. The arrangements of sacrifice has been finalized by Saudi Islamic Development Bank.

