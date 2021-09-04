UrduPoint.com

1,941 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 1,941 more coronavirus cases had been reported in the province.

In a statement, the secretary said that in Punjab the number of coronavirus cases had reached 399,636.

He said that till now 362,023 coronavirus patients had recovered in the province, adding that the number of coronavirus active cases in the province had reached up to 25,602.

The secretary further said that during last 24 hours, 12 more persons died of coronavirus in the provincial capital while 34 across Punjab. He said that during the last 24 hours, 25,441 coronavirus tests had been performed.

The overall positivity ratio of coronavirus in all cities of the province was recorded at 7.6 percent, he added.

Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that vaccination was the only and effective treatment against coronavirus. He said it was pleasant that a large number of people were increasingly participating in the vaccination campaign. He mentioned that there was no shortage of vaccinations anywhere in the province and ample stock of vaccines were available at all centers while more vaccines had been ordered to meet the needs.

He urged the people to immediately get vaccinated and ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

