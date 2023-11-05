1947 Jammu massacre darkest chapter of Kashmir’s history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Tens of thousands of Muslims were massacred by Indian army, Dogar and Hindutva forces in November 1947 when they were migrating to Pakistan from Jammu, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day on November 6 every year to remember the sacrifices of the Jammu Muslims.

The report said the massacre of Jammu Muslim in 1947 was the worst massacre of human history and the killing of Kashmiris that started in 1947 still continued.

It said Jammu massacre of 1947 is the darkest chapter of Kashmir’s history as scars of the gruesome massacre of Jammu Muslims are still fresh in Kashmiris’ memory. The massacre of Jammu Muslims was meant to change the demography of the territory and the carnage is a reminder of the criminal face of Hindutva forces, it added.

The sole purpose of the brutal massacre, orchestrated by Dogra soldiers, Indian troops and Hindutva RSS and Jansang forces was to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in Jammu, the report said, adding that under a conspiracy the Dogra army massacred lakhs of Muslims in Jammu in the first week of November in 1947.

It said the Jammu Muslims’ unparalleled sacrifices, which were written in golden letters in Kashmir’s history, will never go waste. It added that carnage of Muslims in Jammu was the ugly blot on the face of so-called Indian secularism.

The report maintained that the chain of sacrifices that started from Jammu in 1947 was continuing till today in IIOJK and so far over four hundred thousand Kashmiris had been martyred for demanding their right to self-determination. The Hindutva forces were trying to repeat the 1947 Jammu massacre in Kashmir as well, it added.

The report said that Kashmiris were determined to continue resisting Indian brutalities with courage and valor. It said that the people of Kashmir were destined to see the dawn of freedom.

International human rights organizations, including the United Nations, must play their role in stopping the genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the report said.