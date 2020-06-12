194.74 m allocated for Heritage Division

The National History and Literary Heritage Division has received Rs 194.740 million for the up-gradation and digitalization of various cultural departments working for adequate projection of art and culture in the country, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The National History and Literary Heritage Division has received Rs 194.740 million for the up-gradation and digitalization of various cultural departments working for adequate projection of art and culture in the country, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the budget document, the Federal Government has allocated Rs 184.740 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs 10 million for the new schemes of the division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 24 million is specified for the construction of auditorium at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) at Islamabad, Rs 24 million for the office building, conference hall, guest house, committee room and library at PAL Provincial Office Peshawar, and Rs 30 million for the digitalization of rare books and manuscripts collection of the National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Amounts of Rs 4.520 million and Rs 20 million are specified for establishment of Digitalized Archive Library and Establishment of National Film Academy respectively, while Rs 7.700 million is allocated for the mapping of historical and religious sites in Pakistan, and Rs 5.644 million for the preservation, restoration and presentation of Rawat Fort, Islamabad.

With the aim to produce good theater and film content in the country, the government has allocated Rs 42.024 million for the up-gradation of film projection, light and sound system installed at the PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad, and Rs 25.5 million for the uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a professional and gender friendly safe space.

The government has also eramarked Rs10 million for the construction of Regional Office of Pakistan Academy of Letters at Quetta.