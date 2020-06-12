UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

194.74 M Allocated For Heritage Division

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:55 PM

194.74 m allocated for Heritage Division

The National History and Literary Heritage Division has received Rs 194.740 million for the up-gradation and digitalization of various cultural departments working for adequate projection of art and culture in the country, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The National History and Literary Heritage Division has received Rs 194.740 million for the up-gradation and digitalization of various cultural departments working for adequate projection of art and culture in the country, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the budget document, the Federal Government has allocated Rs 184.740 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs 10 million for the new schemes of the division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 24 million is specified for the construction of auditorium at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) at Islamabad, Rs 24 million for the office building, conference hall, guest house, committee room and library at PAL Provincial Office Peshawar, and Rs 30 million for the digitalization of rare books and manuscripts collection of the National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Amounts of Rs 4.520 million and Rs 20 million are specified for establishment of Digitalized Archive Library and Establishment of National Film Academy respectively, while Rs 7.700 million is allocated for the mapping of historical and religious sites in Pakistan, and Rs 5.644 million for the preservation, restoration and presentation of Rawat Fort, Islamabad.

With the aim to produce good theater and film content in the country, the government has allocated Rs 42.024 million for the up-gradation of film projection, light and sound system installed at the PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad, and Rs 25.5 million for the uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a professional and gender friendly safe space.

The government has also eramarked Rs10 million for the construction of Regional Office of Pakistan Academy of Letters at Quetta.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Film And Movies Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

56 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

1 minute ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

25 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

31 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

31 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.