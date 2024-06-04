19,498 Take UET Entrance Test
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Over 19,498 students appeared for the UET entrance test (ECAT) 2024.
The entrance test for admission to public and private engineering universities across Punjab including University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and its sub-campuses started from Monday and will continue till 7 at 12 test centers in 11 cities across Punjab.
The result of the test will be announced on June 10. An orientation session for providing information to students and their parents regarding undergraduate programs under seven different faculties at UET main and satellite campuses, admission eligibility criteria, admission procedure, scholarships, and fee concession will be organized on June 13.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Performance of food dept remained exemplary in 100 days: minister4 minutes ago
-
20 stretchers, as many wheelchairs donated to LGH4 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA ensures quick solutions to public grievances4 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge in country with 2,795 new cases reported4 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Sahiwal issues alerts regarding traffic violations4 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case9 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team inspect facilities at AIIA14 minutes ago
-
Home dept issues guidelines for Eidul Azha14 minutes ago
-
WASA MD directs for lab test of drinking water in various areas34 minutes ago
-
SC notifies summer vacations34 minutes ago
-
Up gradation of Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital34 minutes ago
-
Minister grieves over 11 deaths in Sanjdi Coal Mine34 minutes ago