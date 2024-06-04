19,498 take UET entrance test

Open Menu

Published June 04, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Over 19,498 students appeared for the UET entrance test (ECAT) 2024.

The entrance test for admission to public and private engineering universities across Punjab including University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and its sub-campuses started from Monday and will continue till 7 at 12 test centers in 11 cities across Punjab.

The result of the test will be announced on June 10. An orientation session for providing information to students and their parents regarding undergraduate programs under seven different faculties at UET main and satellite campuses, admission eligibility criteria, admission procedure, scholarships, and fee concession will be organized on June 13.

