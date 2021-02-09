195 acres state land retrieved from Qabza Mafia

The district administration has retrieved 195 acres of state land from illegal occupants in various parts of the district during the last four days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has retrieved 195 acres of state land from illegal occupants in various parts of the district during the last four days.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing said on Tuesday that 22 acres, 5 kanals and 2 marla state land worth Rs 120 million was retrieved from land grabbers in Chak No.31-JB while 2 acres and 4 kanals land worth Rs 5 million was retrieved in Chak No.31-JB.

Similarly, 152 acres, 4 Kanals and 7 Marla land worth Rs 235 million was retrieved in Chak No.403-GB, Chak No.452-GB, 398-GB, 511-GB, 506-GB, 449-GB, 507-GB and 489-GB, whereas 3 acres, one Kanal and 3 Marla land worth Rs 8.

1 million was retrieved in Chak No.208-GB, 14 acres and 14 Marla land worth Rs 610 million in Chak No.297-RB, 187-RB and 133-RB and 100 kanals land worth Rs 60 million in Chak No.243-RB Roshanwala was retrieved from Qabza Mafia.

He said that land grabbers were occupying state lands for the last many years illegally. Therefore, cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is under progress.

A complaint cell has also been established at DC Office for redressing complaints against Qabza Mafia. Peoplecan get their complaints lodged through telephone numbers 041-9201491, 041-9201492 and through WhatsApp number 0337-0669912, he added.