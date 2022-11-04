195 cops awarded cash prizes, certificates

As many as 195 policemen including officers were awarded cash prizes and certificates to commend their performance, here on Friday

Regional Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood gave away prizes at a ceremony, held at the police lines here. CPO Umar Saeed Malik, SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmed, Towns SPs and officers were also present.