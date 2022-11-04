195 Cops Awarded Cash Prizes, Certificates
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 06:57 PM
As many as 195 policemen including officers were awarded cash prizes and certificates to commend their performance, here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 195 policemen including officers were awarded cash prizes and certificates to commend their performance, here on Friday.
Regional Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood gave away prizes at a ceremony, held at the police lines here. CPO Umar Saeed Malik, SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmed, Towns SPs and officers were also present.