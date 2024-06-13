195 cops injured in encounters with criminals this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that 195 police personnel were injured in encounters with robbers, drug-dealers and criminals this year until now, and the department is providing all possible assistance for their treatment and speedy recovery.

He said that the scope of the Safe Cities Projects is being extended to all districts of Punjab. So far, more than 20,000 promotions have been given across various police cadres, and the process continues. He added that this year, Rs. 3.5 billion will be spent for welfare of the force, and a huge amount will be spent on development projects and safe cities. According to details, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to encourage the police teams who worked outstandingly in suppressing criminals involved in kidnapping for ransom, blind murder, and other serious crimes.

The IGP awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to nine police teams from the Rawalpindi region, including six from Rawalpindi district, two from Jhelum, and one from Chakwal.

Inspector Sajjad-ul-Hassan and his team were awarded for arresting a dangerous wanted criminal involved in five serious cases of murder and robbery.

Sub-Inspector Zaheer Baig and his team were commended with certificates and rewards for bringing to justice the culprits involved in the martyrdom of Constable Ismail Rauf. Inspector Yasir Mahmood and his team were encouraged for the safe recovery of a kidnapped person who was abducted for a ransom of five lakh rupees and arresting the criminals. Sub-Inspector Zameer Hussain and his team from Chakwal were awarded certificates and rewards for recovering stolen goods worth Rs. 9 million and arresting the criminals. The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters, AIG Discipline, SP City Traffic Lahore, and ASP City Shahdara, among other officers.