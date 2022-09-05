UrduPoint.com

195 Dengue Cases Reported In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 09:33 PM

195 dengue cases reported in Nowshera

The district administration on Monday said that dengue epidemic is spreading rapidly in Nowshera district and confirmed 195 dengue cases mostly from flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday said that dengue epidemic is spreading rapidly in Nowshera district and confirmed 195 dengue cases mostly from flood affected areas.

The district administration is working actively with the health department to control the dengue epidemic and sought people cooperation to control the situation.

The district administration has advised the citizens to remove stagnant water so that dengue larvae could be prevented.

The district administration alongwith all stakeholders has also launched awareness among people about the symptoms, treatment and preventions of dengue fever.

