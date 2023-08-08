195 litre unhygienic milk discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A Punjab Food Authority team on Tuesday discarded 195 liters of unhygienic milk in a crackdown on adulterated milk makers in the division.

According to a press release, a food safety team, on a tip-off, raided Mian Khel, a village in Bhakkar district, and destroyed 195 litres of tainted milk which was prepared with tea whiteners, chemicals and substandard ghee.

It was to be supplied to different areas of Bhakkar. Teams of the Punjab Food Authority are fully active in the field to ensure the provision of quality food to citizens, a spokesman added.