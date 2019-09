Pakistan Railways Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Karachi Ishaq Baloch paid surprise visits to different trains and fined 195 passengers for travelling without tickets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Railways Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Karachi Ishaq Baloch paid surprise visits to different trains and fined 195 passengers for travelling without tickets.

Fines of Rs 416,260 were imposed on the said passengers, said a statement on Monday.

The recovered amount was submitted in the national exchequer.