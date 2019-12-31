195,226 vehicles, 5592187 motorcycles checked in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Dolphin squad, during patrolling, checked 195,226 vehicles, 5,592,187 motorcycles, more than 3,698,358 suspected people through latest android system besides arresting 274 criminal gangs during the year 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Dolphin squad, during patrolling, checked 195,226 vehicles , 5,592,187 motorcycles, more than 3,698,358 suspected people through latest android system besides arresting 274 criminal gangs during the year 2019

This was stated by SP Dolphin Naveed Arshad while presiding over a meeting to review performance of Dolphin squad on Tuesday.

He said during snap checking, the Dolphin force arrested 894 street criminals, 129 thieves besides 8189 other accused and recovered 1161 pistols, 151 rifles, nine knifes, magazines, bullets, 4020 bottles of liquor, 4Kg heroin, 114kg hashish, 21kg opium and 784 packets of Gutka and other drugs from them.

About 1002 cell-phones, 27 tola gold ornament and other valuables were also recovered from these accused, he maintained.

During patrolling and snap checking, the police also retrieved 82 stolen vehicles and 1686 motorcycles besides recovering 445 motorcycles and vehicles with fake number plates, the SP said.

The Dolphin also arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 707 TOs during the year besides arresting 1348 accused involved in one wheelie, whereas 1232 cases were also got registered against persons involved aerial firing, one wheeling and fire works, he added.