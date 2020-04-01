UrduPoint.com
1,957 Criminals Arrested In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:04 PM

The district police arrested 1,957 criminals including 952 proclaimed offenders (POs) during March 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 1,957 criminals including 952 proclaimed offenders (POs) during March 2020.

According to a spokesperson, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at different places[ and arrested 952 proclaimed offenders including 137 POs of A-category.

Police busted 11 gangs and arrested 47 dacoits and recovered 25 pistols, seven stolen motorcycles, eight cell-phones and Rs 5.9 million in cash from them.

Police teams registered 148 cases and arrested 162 accused involved in gambling besides recovering stake money of Rs 300,000 from them.

Police also arrested 343 outlaws at different pickets and registered cases against them. Police recovered illicit weapons including 287 pistols, 18 guns, 22 rifles, 6 Kalashnikovs, five carbines, 20 repeaters and hundreds of bullets/cartridges from them.

During campaign against drug-pushers, police arrested 453 drug-peddlers and registered same number of cases against them. Police seized over 207-kg charas, one-kg heroin, 9.4-kg opium and 9,000-litre liquor from them.

