19,589 Drivers Fined For Careless Driving

Published March 10, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 19,589 fine tickets to motorists for careless driving during the last two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 19,589 fine tickets to motorists for careless driving during the last two months.

Special squads were taking actions against the violators, following Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal directions, to ensure safe road environment in the city, said the spokesman on Thursday.

He said SSP operations has ordered the force to adopt decent attitude while issuing ticket to road users.

Similarly, he said the ITP education wing has renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens.

The ITP education teams were visiting various institutes to create traffic sense among the students.

The teams were presenting weekly performance report to SSP traffic, he added.

