196 arrested for profiteering, violating lock down

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Wednesday arrested 196 for profiteering and flouting the lockdown from various localities of provincial metropolis.

The teams of district administrations led by concerned assistant commissioner visited various areas of the city including Warsak Road, University Road, Charsadda Road, Hayatabad, Tehkal, Garhi Qamar Din and markets of inside city and checked prices of edibles.

District administration arrested 196 business owners for making illegal profit from consumers by increasing prices of edibles and flouting violation of lock down.

The administration has warned strict and indiscriminate action against those found guilty of violating orders of government regarding lockdown and minting money.