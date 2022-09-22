UrduPoint.com

196 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :About 196 new cases of Dengue virus have been reported in Punjab on Thursday while no citizen lost his life due to the virus.

According to the Health department, a total of 4063 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year while 6 people died of the virus and 969 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 67 cases of dengue were reported in Rawalpindi, 63 in Lahore, 29 in Gujranwala, 04 in Multan, 03 in Sialkot, 02 in Faisalabad, 02 in Chakwal, 02 in Rajanpur, 01 in Jhelum, 01 in Bhakkar, 01 in Muzaffargarh, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Lodhran, 01 in Bahawalpur, 03 in Kasur, 04 in Khanewal, 02 in Attock, 01 in Sahiwal, 02 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Vehari, 01 in Chiniot and 02 cases of dengue have been reported in Gujrat during the last 24 hours till filing this news.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) eliminated dengue larvae at 2120 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 421,275 indoor and 113,898 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

