1.96 Kg ice-drug recovered, member of dacoit gang held

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) ::The district police here Tuesday recovered 1.96 Kg ice-drug from a drug peddler and arrested a member of dacoit gang in a separate raid.

In a statement issued by DPO Office, a patrolling staff during snap checking of vehicles near Anmbar Interchange, Motorway recovered 1.

96Kg ice-drug from the secret cavities of a car. The driver identified as Sahir has been arrested from the spot.

Meanwhile, Yar Hussain police arrested a member of a dacoit gang and recovered a pistol, looted money, a cell phone and a bike used in a robbery incident. The action was taken on the complaint of a victim of a robbery identified as Khalid Iqbal.

Police registered cases and started further investigation.