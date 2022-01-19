196 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

As many as 196 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30571 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 196 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30571 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 30571 Covid-19 cases, 28995 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 959, of whom 936 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1514 tests were performed During the last 24 hours, of them 196 cases were reported as positive with a 13 % positivity rate.