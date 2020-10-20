196 Sahulat Bazaars made functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Tuesday directed officers to ensure strict enforcement of the one-month ban on sale of sugar for commercial use and allow sugar mills to sell sweetener for the consumption of domestic consumers only.

He gave this direction while presiding over a meeting on price control here at his office.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, including food, agriculture, and industries, Chairman PITB, CEO Urban Unit, Additional IG Special Branch, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore.

The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed prices and availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar, arrangements in Sahulat bazaars, and action taken against hoarders and profiteers in the province.

The chief secretary said the hike in sugar prices was unjustified, adding that an artificial shortage of the commodity was being created to increase the rate against which stern action would be taken.

He said as per the directive of the chief minister providing relief to the common man was a priority and for this purpose, everyone had to work together as a team.

He said relief to the consumers should be visible due to the steps being taken by the government to control the prices.

The chief secretary asked the divisional commissioners about the prices and availability of flour and sugar in the Sahulat bazaars.

He directed officers to provide parking, cleanliness, and other facilities to the visitors in the Sahulat bazaars.

The meeting was briefed that a crackdown on hoarders and profiteer was in full swing to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates in the province and 475 tonnes of sugar and 30,000 kg of ghee were recovered in Vehari during raids. 196 Sahulat bazaarshave been made functional where food items, including flour and sugar, were availablein sufficient quantities at discounted rates.