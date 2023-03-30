196 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers and those not following the government rates in different localities and arrested 196 shopkeepers besides issuing warning to 95 others.

According to detail given by the official of the district administration to the media men, he said on the directives given by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out inspection of bazaars in various localities including interior city and inspected a total of 862 business centers and shops.

The shopkeepers have been arrested for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

The official disclosed that they inspected markets in Hayatabad, University Town, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Kohat Road, Warsak Road and other areas.

He said that 15 confectionery sellers were arrested from Old Bara Road, Canal Road and other areas and most of the bakers who were selling low weight bread, vegetable and fruit sellers, butchers, grocery store owners and other shopkeepers were arrested. He said legal action will be taken against the arrested shopkeeper.