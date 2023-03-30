UrduPoint.com

196 Shopkeepers Arrested On Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

196 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers and those not following the government rates in different localities and arrested 196 shopkeepers besides issuing warning to 95 others.

According to detail given by the official of the district administration to the media men, he said on the directives given by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out inspection of bazaars in various localities including interior city and inspected a total of 862 business centers and shops.

The shopkeepers have been arrested for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

The official disclosed that they inspected markets in Hayatabad, University Town, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Kohat Road, Warsak Road and other areas.

He said that 15 confectionery sellers were arrested from Old Bara Road, Canal Road and other areas and most of the bakers who were selling low weight bread, vegetable and fruit sellers, butchers, grocery store owners and other shopkeepers were arrested. He said legal action will be taken against the arrested shopkeeper.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Poor Road Kohat Charsadda Market Media From Government Weight

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

35 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

46 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

1 hour ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 hours ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.