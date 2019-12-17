1960 gram hashish seized, 3 arrested in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession in Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession in Jauhrabad police limits.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of RPO Sargodha Afzaal Kousar; during continued drive against drug paddlers and criminals Jauhrabad police teams have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 1960 gram Hashish and 1 Pistol 30 bore from thme.

They were identified as Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Ibrahim and Qalandar Abbas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started further investigation.