196,413 illegal foreigners repatriated through Torkham border: Home Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners to their home countries including Afghanistan continued via Torkham border through which 196,413 unlawful immigrants were repatriated till November 9, 2023.

According to Home Department Govt of KP, 1239 illegal foreigners were deported so far from different areas of the country via Torkham border including 287 from Punjab, 81 from Islamabad, 24 from Azad Kashmir and 846 from Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

A total of 14,683 families including 55,394 male, 42,921 female and 98,098 children were repatriated through Torkham border.

Similarly, 3056 illegal foreigners were repatriated to Afghanistan through Angoor Adda South Waziristan border.

Collectively, 197,652 illegal foreigners were repatriated to their home countries including Afghanistan. On November 9 last, 3035 illegal foreigners were repatriated through Torkham border.

