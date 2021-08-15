UrduPoint.com

19,649 Vehicle Challaned, 61 Licenses Cancelled Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :City traffic police challaned 19,649 vehicles and cancelled 61 driving licenses and route permits of 22 vehicles with imposing fine of Rs 7.21 million during the months from June to uptil now.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Kasur Iqbal Hameed said that 74 cases were registered against the drivers over grave traffic violations, like over-speeding, obstruction of traffic flow and risky driving.

He said that on the orders of DPO Kasur, an education wing had been set up to give acquaintance to the people about traffic rules and for their safety and in this regard, 26,800 pamphlets and brochures were distributed.

