1965 war heroes to be commemorated through special ceremonies at educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :September 6 marks the country's Defence Day a golden day in the history of the country when Pakistan's armed forces browbeat a mighty enemy on the ground, in the waters and air and made the nation proud for their valour and acts of bravery.

This day commemorates sacrifices of the 1965's war heroes who defended the frontiers with their sweat and blood and special ceremonies are held to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers and "Ghazis" who laid their lives for the country besides returning undefeated.

Educational institutions always lead the way in celebrating the day in a befitting manner while different ceremonies celebrate all those great soldiers who had embraced martyrdom for Pakistan during the 1965 war.

Punjab University, Government College University (GCU), besides other private and public sector schools and colleges have planned various speech, national songs and essay writing competition virtual competitions in line with the health protocols in the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the city.

Vice Chancellor Punjab University (PU) Prof. Niaz Ahemd told APP on Tuesday, "The country's history is proud of the invaluable sacrifices of soldiers in the defense of our frontiers and 6th of September marks the day of remembrance for all those soldiers who made the defence of the country impregnable.

" He said the desire to lay down life for the country runs through the veins of every Pakistani.

Spokesperson GCU, Lahore Musaddaq Sultan said every year the day is celebrated with traditional zeal to pay homage to the soldiers of the 1965 war who had made country's defence impregnable. The GCU has a rich history of co-curricular and multiple ceremonies are held every year but this year virtual competitions will be held. He said the students participate in national songs, speech contests besides arranging tableaux to commemorate the day. He said a documentary on the 1965 war will also be screened.

Group Captain Saleem Maitla said the armed forces of the country have a glorious history, adding, the Air Force had set new standards of combat fighting in the 1965 war. Paying tributes to the armed forces, he said Pakistan military had annihilated the terrorists with their guns and ammunition and now was the time to present the beautiful face of the country through sports and culture.

Group Captain Saleem Maitla paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers and the "Ghazis" who protected the frontiers of the country day and night. He also appreciated the girl students for their dramatic performances and the patriotic spirit.