196,850 citizens vaccinated in district, CEO Health

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Riaz Ahmed on Friday said 196,850 citizens have been vaccinated across the district so far while the target would be extended more after August 31 to speed up the vaccination process.

During his visit of different vaccination centres, Dr Riaz Ahmed said the district health authority was ensuring all measures to vaccinate maximum people against the deadly virus. He said the officers concerned have been directed to speed up the vaccination process.

District Focal Person for corona vaccination Dr Hashim Ali Khan while speaking on the occasion said 13 vaccination centres have been set up across the district while 16 mobile vaccination teams were also facilitating masses through visiting land record centres, Ehsas Kafalat centres, NADRA centres and union council offices.

The CEO Health Dr Riaz Ahmed urged the people to get vaccinated at the earliest to protect themselves from the deadly virus.