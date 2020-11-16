197 criminals held, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 197 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

He said that 18 accused were arrested for involvement in dacoity, burglary and others crimes while 41 absconders were nabbed during the same period. Police also held 25 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 13.

155 kilogram hashish, 2.550 kilogram heroin, 612 gram ice and 199 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 15 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 14 pistols, one gun and 64 rounds from them.

Meanwhile, 98 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 43 crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and said that criminal elements would not to be spared.