197 shops fined, Rs, 662300 collected during August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara Division has imposed fine worth Rs. 662300 to almost 197 shopkeepers for selling substandard food items during the month of August.

Sharing monthly performance report of Hazara Food Department, Divisional Assistant Director on Thursday said that the fine has been collected and deposited in national exchequer.

He said that food department has continued its campaign to ensure availability of quality food items on shops for facilitation of consumers.

He informed that action has also been taken against 38 shopkeepers of Batagram, Torghar and Kohistan during last month.

He said that action has also been taken against owners of 335 shops in district Abbottabad, 250 in Manshera and 150 in Haripur.