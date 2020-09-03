UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

197 Shops Fined, Rs, 662300 Collected During August

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:32 PM

197 shops fined, Rs, 662300 collected during August

Food Department Hazara Division has imposed fine worth Rs. 662300 to almost 197 shopkeepers for selling substandard food items during the month of August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara Division has imposed fine worth Rs. 662300 to almost 197 shopkeepers for selling substandard food items during the month of August.

Sharing monthly performance report of Hazara Food Department, Divisional Assistant Director on Thursday said that the fine has been collected and deposited in national exchequer.

He said that food department has continued its campaign to ensure availability of quality food items on shops for facilitation of consumers.

He informed that action has also been taken against 38 shopkeepers of Batagram, Torghar and Kohistan during last month.

He said that action has also been taken against owners of 335 shops in district Abbottabad, 250 in Manshera and 150 in Haripur.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Batagram Haripur Kohistan August

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

19 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Duma Chair Says Any Deterioration of Naval ..

2 minutes ago

1 killed, 768 injured in 713 road accidents in Pun ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to complete city's beautifica ..

2 minutes ago

PRCS provides relief items to rain affected commun ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.