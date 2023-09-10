Open Menu

1970 Liters Milk Wasted Over Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 11:40 PM

1970 liters milk wasted over adulteration

SARGODHA, Sep 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority team discarded 1,970 litres of adulterated milk during an ongoing crackdown launched against the subpar milk sellers in the district, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, food safety teams checked various milk carrying vehicles by setting up blockades at different roads of the city and examined 17,000 liters of milk through the latest mobile lab on the spot. The team discarded 1,970 litres tainted milk and fined 11 milk sellers as well, he added.

