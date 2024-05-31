19,709 Electricity Thieves Arrested So Far
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Punjab police has intensified the cracking down against electricity thieves
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab police has intensified the cracking down against electricity thieves.
So far this year, 41024 cases have been registered against electricity thieves across the province including Lahore.
Over 19709 culprits involved in electricity theft were arrested from across the province. A police spokesperson said that 23673 cases of electricity theft were challaned and 2,540 culprits were punished and fined.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to further intensified the crackdown against electricity thieves.
