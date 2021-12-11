1971 War veterans from Bihari Community honoured

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A ceremony in the honour of Bihari Community including those who were part of East Pakistan Civil Armed Forces and Army during 1971 War was held at Hyderabad.

Almost 163 veterans and their relatives attended the ceremony, said a news release.

There were given momentos to honour Bihari community and veterans of 1971 War.