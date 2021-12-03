UrduPoint.com

1971 War Veterans From Bihari Community Paid Tribute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:52 PM

1971 War veterans from Bihari Community paid tribute

An investiture ceremony on Friday was held at Malir as a series to honour those who fought with bravery and courage in the face of challenges to pay tribute to the veterans from Bihari Community and retired officers who fought 1971 War

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :An investiture ceremony on Friday was held at Malir as a series to honour those who fought with bravery and courage in the face of challenges to pay tribute to the veterans from Bihari Community and retired officers who fought 1971 War.

The ceremony was meant to acknowledge and honour the gallantry actions and sacrifices of soldiers particularly those from Bihari community who were part of Civil Armed Forces of erstwhile East Pakistan during 1971 War, said a media release issued here.

Over 250 individuals including veterans and their relatives attended the ceremony.

The awards were received by the veterans and their relatives.

More Stories From Pakistan

