ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad police arrested 19,716 outlaws during the last year and recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs.1.38 billion from them while a significant action against criminal elements was witnessed during this period.

According to police, the Islamabad police obtained great achievements during the tenure of incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and took effective action against the criminal elements.

Police spokesman said that the force achieved great success which is appreciable. He said that policemen from Operational Wing worked hard to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and achieved success in the assigned tasks.

According to details, the Operations Division of the Islamabad Capital Police arrested a total of 19,716 persons culprits involved in various crimes cases while several gangsters including a notorious gangster Bilal Sabit along with accomplices were arrested.

As per the performance report, the operation division police arrested 1,450 accused including 656 members of 234 criminal gangs involved in dacoity as well as robbery cases and recovered valuables worth Rs. 219 million from their possession including 34 vehicles and 73 motorcycles.

Likewise, 1610 culprits including 437 members of 167 gangs involved in theft and street crimes were also arrested besides recovery of Rs 298.94 million from their possession.

Similarly, the police teams also registered 1,016 cases against vehicle and bike lifters and arrested 814 accused including 276 members of 113 gangs and recovered 281 vehicles and 646 bikes worth Rs 402.2 million from their possession. Police teams arrested 172 accused and recovered 165 tempered vehicles and nine bikes worth Rs 459.

8 million from their possession.

Moreover, the capital police also traced 43 blind murder cases and arrested 78 accused involved in it. Police also registered 1158 cases against drug peddlers and arrested 1209 accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 652.9 kilogram hashish, 333.6 kilogram heroin, 11.5 kilogram Ice, 85 gram cocaine, 5.16 kilogram opium and 12,316 liquor bottles from their possession.

During action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, the police teams registered 1,487 cases against 1541 accused and recovered 103 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 48 carbines, 1283 pistols/ revolvers, 97 daggers and 12,881 rounds from their possession.

Action against professional beggars and their handlers was also intensified and police arrested 4963 beggars while 6,724 children kids and 61 transgender were held for their involvement in begging activities.

Islamabad capital police took stern action against sheesha centers and arrested 630 persons by registering 156 cases. Police teams also arrested 144 accused involved in gambling and recovered cash worth Rs 1.6 million from their possession.

A total of 148 search operations were conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens in which 630 accused were also arrested.

Islamabad police is taking prompt action on citizens' complaints and police officials look into all the matters to immediately resolve them. The spokesman said that Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and to ensure friendly police ecology in the city.