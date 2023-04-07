Close
1,971,969 Free Flour Bags Distributed

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

1,971,969 free flour bags distributed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration distributed 1,971,969 free flour bags of 10-kg in the district so far.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoiab Ali on Friday while talking to APP said the district administration was striving hard to fulfill the responsibility with devotion and determination.

Shoiab Ali said all ACs concerned had been directed to visit distribution centres to solve problems of people.

Later on, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shoiab Nasoana said 746,277 bags of 10-kg had been distributed in Sargodha City among 248,759 deserving people, 192,660 among 64,220 in Bhalwal,168,252 among 56,084 in Bhera, 252,168 among 84,056 beneficiaries in Kot Momin, 198,768 bags among 66,256 people in Sahiwal, 198,636 bags among 66,212 peoplein Shahpur and 215,208 free bags among 71,736 people in Sillanwali had beendistributed so far.

