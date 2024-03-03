198 Criminals Held In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 198 criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders and 14 court
absconders from various parts of the district during the month of February.
Monthly police report issued here on Sunday revealed that the police arrested 98 criminals,
25 proclaimed offenders,14 court absconders, 7 accused of murder cases, 48 kite makers,
15 drug pushers, 9 illegal weapon holders across the District and recovered 4450 lifter liquor,
150 lifter wine, 17 kg hashish, 8 kg opium, 35 rifles, 22 pistols, 9 kalashnikoves, 22 rounds,
1189 bullets, 33 motorcycles,12 cattle heads including two cows, four buffaloes, four goats
and two calves from them.
Cases have been registered.
