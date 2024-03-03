Open Menu

198 Criminals Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

198 criminals held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 198 criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders and 14 court

absconders from various parts of the district during the month of February.

Monthly police report issued here on Sunday revealed that the police arrested 98 criminals,

25 proclaimed offenders,14 court absconders, 7 accused of murder cases, 48 kite makers,

15 drug pushers, 9 illegal weapon holders across the District and recovered 4450 lifter liquor,

150 lifter wine, 17 kg hashish, 8 kg opium, 35 rifles, 22 pistols, 9 kalashnikoves, 22 rounds,

1189 bullets, 33 motorcycles,12 cattle heads including two cows, four buffaloes, four goats

and two calves from them.

Cases have been registered.

Related Topics

Murder Police Sargodha February Criminals Sunday From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

14 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

14 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

15 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

15 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

15 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

15 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

15 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

15 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

15 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan