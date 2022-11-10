198 new dengue cases reported from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 198 new cases of dengue fever have been reported, said a report from the Health Department on Thursday.

According to the report, the total number of dengue cases in the province has touched the figure of 20,616 during the current year while 19,529 patients recovered from the disease.

In the province, the number of active dengue cases was 1072, the report said, adding that during the last 24 hours 85 cases were reported from Peshawar while 31 from Mardan, 19 from Haripur and 18 from Kohat district.

During the last 24 hours, the report said 18 new patients were admitted to the hospitals, adding that currently, 48 patients were under treatment in different hospitals. During the current year 17 people have died of dengue fever in the province, the report said.