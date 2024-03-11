198,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division

Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday

that over 198,000 relief hampers, as part of 'Neghban Ramzan Programme,'

had been successfully delivered to households directly throughout the Lahore

division.

The commissioner provided a comprehensive update about the relief hampers

distribution statistics, when he was reached at Karimabad, Wahdat Colony and

reviewed the home delivery of Ramzan package. He also handover Ramzan

package to six eligible beneficiaries of the area.

Commissioner Randhawa highlighted that 99,000 hampers had reached the

doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries in Lahore city.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam

Nawaz Sharif's proactive directives, ensuring the efficient and timely delivery

of essential provisions to eligible recipients.

The commissioner highlighted the meticulous verification process, guaranteeing

accuracy and transparency in the distribution of Neghban Ramzan Package.

The ongoing verification process was approaching completion, with data uploads

in progress. The delivery operations continue with steadfast commitment and

efficiency, extending crucial assistance to those in need, he added.