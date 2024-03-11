198,000 Relief Hampers Delivered Across Lahore Division
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday
that over 198,000 relief hampers, as part of 'Neghban Ramzan Programme,'
had been successfully delivered to households directly throughout the Lahore
division.
The commissioner provided a comprehensive update about the relief hampers
distribution statistics, when he was reached at Karimabad, Wahdat Colony and
reviewed the home delivery of Ramzan package. He also handover Ramzan
package to six eligible beneficiaries of the area.
Commissioner Randhawa highlighted that 99,000 hampers had reached the
doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries in Lahore city.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam
Nawaz Sharif's proactive directives, ensuring the efficient and timely delivery
of essential provisions to eligible recipients.
The commissioner highlighted the meticulous verification process, guaranteeing
accuracy and transparency in the distribution of Neghban Ramzan Package.
The ongoing verification process was approaching completion, with data uploads
in progress. The delivery operations continue with steadfast commitment and
efficiency, extending crucial assistance to those in need, he added.
