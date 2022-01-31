1986 kanals land retrieved from illegal occupants

The district administration retrieved 1986 kanals of land from illegal occupants, after an operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 1986 kanals of land from illegal occupants, after an operation.

According to official sources, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed, conducted operation in Muaza Rakh Ali and retrieved 309 kanals from Mureed Hussain, Muhammad Akram, Barat Hussaion.

Similarly, 1677 kanal land was also retrieved from the area few days ago. The price of retrieved land was stated in millions of rupees.

According to Revenue Department sources, the operation against the illegal occupants would continue on daily basis.