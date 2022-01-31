UrduPoint.com

1986 Kanals Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 04:55 PM

1986 kanals land retrieved from illegal occupants

The district administration retrieved 1986 kanals of land from illegal occupants, after an operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 1986 kanals of land from illegal occupants, after an operation.

According to official sources, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed, conducted operation in Muaza Rakh Ali and retrieved 309 kanals from Mureed Hussain, Muhammad Akram, Barat Hussaion.

Similarly, 1677 kanal land was also retrieved from the area few days ago. The price of retrieved land was stated in millions of rupees.

According to Revenue Department sources, the operation against the illegal occupants would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

Price From Million

Recent Stories

Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leade ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leader in Senate

22 seconds ago
 Moscow Launches Free COVID-19 Vaccination for Adol ..

Moscow Launches Free COVID-19 Vaccination for Adolescents With Sputnik M Vaccine

1 minute ago
 SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govt’s appeal

SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govt’s appeal

16 minutes ago
 Blinken to speak with Russian counterpart Lavrov T ..

Blinken to speak with Russian counterpart Lavrov Tuesday

1 minute ago
 2,107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

2,107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Missing youth found dead in sargodha

Missing youth found dead in sargodha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>