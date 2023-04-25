199 more people safely arrive in Jeddah from war-torn Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday informed that 199 more people had safely arrived in Jeddah from the war-torn Sudan in continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom under the directives of its leadership.

The evacuees arrived in Jeddah through Saudi Arabian Navy ship HMS Yanbu were included nationals from Saudi Arabia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Qatar, Syria, the Netherlands, Iraq, Turkey, Tanzania, Lebanon, and Libya, said a statement.

According to the statistics, 356 people have been evacuated from Sudan in which 101 are Saudi nationals while 255 are from 26 other countries.

The Kingdom is making all out efforts to facilitate the foreign nationals for departure to their native countries.

