199 moza jat digitized for revenue services in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Revenue and State Department has successfully digitized the land records of 199 Moza Jat , providing revenue-related services under one roof.

A senior member of the board of Revenue, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, announced this during his visit to the Service Delivery Center on Shami Road.

He said that work is underway to digitize the remaining four villages, which will be completed and made operational soon. During the visit, he inaugurated the newly renovated Service Delivery Center, which now includes additional counters and separate offices for women to improve public service.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, along with Director Land Records Noor Alam Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rao Muhammad Hashim, and other officials, briefed Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah

about the facilities available at the center.

The senior member inspected various counters, interacted with citizens, and instructed staff to ensure timely service delivery and ease of access to records. This initiative aligns with the provincial government's efforts to modernize revenue services and enhance public convenience.