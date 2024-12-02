199 Moza Jat Digitized For Revenue Services In Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Revenue and State Department has successfully digitized the land records of 199 Moza Jat , providing revenue-related services under one roof.
A senior member of the board of Revenue, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, announced this during his visit to the Service Delivery Center on Shami Road.
He said that work is underway to digitize the remaining four villages, which will be completed and made operational soon. During the visit, he inaugurated the newly renovated Service Delivery Center, which now includes additional counters and separate offices for women to improve public service.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, along with Director Land Records Noor Alam Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rao Muhammad Hashim, and other officials, briefed Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah
about the facilities available at the center.
The senior member inspected various counters, interacted with citizens, and instructed staff to ensure timely service delivery and ease of access to records. This initiative aligns with the provincial government's efforts to modernize revenue services and enhance public convenience.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Post-Promotion Statutory Training for senior civil Judges, judicial magistrates and Qazis commences1 minute ago
-
Kinnow export on continuous decline due to climate change impacts, old age variety31 minutes ago
-
Eight more cases of chikungunya reported from Peshawar31 minutes ago
-
Kohat meeting addresses public concerns, MPA Dawood Khan Afridi31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi discusses issues of overseas Pakistanis with Minister Salik31 minutes ago
-
Shaza directs Ignite to organize E-sports competitions on locally developed games31 minutes ago
-
KP CM reiterates full support to grand Jirga for peace in Kurram41 minutes ago
-
Sports gala organized for disabled persons in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
PPP Tehsil President’s brother killed in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Country’s registered voter count exceeds 132 million, says ECP41 minutes ago
-
PM satisfied over pace of Pakistan-Saudi bilateral projects, cooperation41 minutes ago
-
CM KPK summons special meeting on Dec 03 on development of Dera district41 minutes ago