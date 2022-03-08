UrduPoint.com

199 New Corona Cases Confirm In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

A total of 199 more new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 199 more new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

According to the Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Tuesday, after emergence of 199 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases has climbed to 2320.

During the same period 271 persons have also recovered from the disease.

A total of 6,320 tests were conducted, out of which 199 have been proved positive for Corona.

