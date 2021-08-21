199 people fined over violation of Corona SOPs

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Secretary Transport Manzoor Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood Saturday visited various BRT Stations and buses

During the visit, they fined 143 people over violation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not wearing safety masks.

The team of the senior government officials also inspected bus terminals situated on G.T. Road and fined 56 more people over violation of Corona preventive SOPs. A total of 18 bus terminals were inspected out of which three were sealed over violation of SOPs.