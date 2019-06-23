19.9 percent women have no access to formal education in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) has launched a survey which reveled that in Punjab 19.9 percent of women aged 15-24 years have no access to formal education.

According to the survey, the main reasons of not receiving formal education or currently not being enrolled were lack of financial means, domestic responsibility, lack of permission from family, husband or in-laws, distance from educational institute, and marriage.

The ratio of barriers to young women's participation in formal education was markedly higher for rural areas as compared to urban areas.

The percentage of women who did receive some formal education but currently they did not enrolled was 42.6 percent.

The percentage of women aged 20-34 years having an education of 14 grades or above and currently employed is 3.8 percent. This figure is significantly lower in rural areas as compared to urban areas, it added.

PCSW undertook a set of survey for the project 'Generating Data to Advance Women's Economic and Social well-being in Pakistan".

PCSW is a special institution of the women for promotion of women's rights and empowerment of women.

