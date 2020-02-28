UrduPoint.com
199 Power Pilferers Arrested In February In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

During operation against power pilferers the FESCO task forces have arrested 199 people and imposed fine Rs. 2.7 million in all the 5 divisions of FESCO Sargodha Circle in the month of February 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :During operation against power pilferers the FESCO task forces have arrested 199 people and imposed fine Rs. 2.7 million in all the 5 divisions of FESCO Sargodha Circle in the month of February 2020.

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) authorities said Friday that on the direction of Ministry of Water and Power and Chief Executive FESCO Shafiq ul Hassan the FESCO Task Forces and M&T teams have checked domestic, agricultural, commercial and Industrial connections in all the 5 divisions and imposed Rs. 2.7 million fine over stealing 130359 Units whereas cases have been registered against 14 consumers.

According to details,in Sargodha division 1st a total 6353 connection were checked, 32 consumers were found involved in power theft and fined Rs.

4,00,000 for 16709 Units.

In Sargodha Division 2nd 9968 connection were checked, 30 consumers caught and fined Rs. 6, 96,000 for stealing 34629 Units.

From FESCO Bhalwal Division the teams have checked 8038 connection, 14 consumers were found involved in stealing 25077 Units and were fined Rs. 5, 32,000. From Jauhrabad FESCO Division the teams have checked 5866 connection, 109 people were caught for stealing 30589 Units and fined Rs. 5, 96,000.

Similarly, the FESCO Division 3rd has checked a total 4168 connection imposed fine Rs. 4,83,000 to 14 power pilferers for 23355 Units.

