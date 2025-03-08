199 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that as many as 199 shopkeepers were

arrested during the last 24 hours on profiteering and violation of the Price Control Act

during the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing a briefing here on Saturday, she said that price control magistrates were activated

across the division in addition to directing deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh

and Chiniot to ensure implementation on price control mechanism so as to provide the

maximum relief to the masses.

She said that the price control magistrates conducted surprise checking of various markets

and bazaars and imposed a total fine of Rs 342,500 on 1,697 profiteers

during the last 24 hours.

As many as 199 shopkeepers were also arrested on violation of the law during

this period, she added.

She also directed the DCs to ensure sale of all essential commodities at notified rates.