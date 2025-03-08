199 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that as many as 199 shopkeepers were
arrested during the last 24 hours on profiteering and violation of the Price Control Act
during the holy month of Ramzan.
Addressing a briefing here on Saturday, she said that price control magistrates were activated
across the division in addition to directing deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh
and Chiniot to ensure implementation on price control mechanism so as to provide the
maximum relief to the masses.
She said that the price control magistrates conducted surprise checking of various markets
and bazaars and imposed a total fine of Rs 342,500 on 1,697 profiteers
during the last 24 hours.
As many as 199 shopkeepers were also arrested on violation of the law during
this period, she added.
She also directed the DCs to ensure sale of all essential commodities at notified rates.
Recent Stories
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
199 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering: Commissioner32 seconds ago
-
Mirpur Development Authority starts facing a financial crunch11 minutes ago
-
Burns Centre hosts Iftar dinner20 minutes ago
-
Retailer arrested for swindling beneficiaries of Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package21 minutes ago
-
Ramzan package distribution continues in Jhang30 minutes ago
-
Police foil attack in Sadar area, arrest one accused30 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in explosion near police mobile30 minutes ago
-
Lawyers, farmers unite against sugar mills in Chiniot over unpaid sugarcane dues30 minutes ago
-
Pay-orders of Negahban package distributed among 278,859 people30 minutes ago
-
Public hearing of HESCO receives 1,225 complaints from Qasimabad's consumers31 minutes ago
-
Govt taking solid steps for welfare of women: Azma Bokhari40 minutes ago
-
Action against profiteers continues in city on 7th day of Ramadan40 minutes ago