UrduPoint.com

199 Shopkeepers Fined, Three Arrested For Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 07:29 PM

199 shopkeepers fined, three arrested for profiteering

Price control magistrates on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 439,000 on 199 shopkeepers and arrested three profiteers in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 439,000 on 199 shopkeepers and arrested three profiteers in the district.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 3,786 shops in different marketsand bazaars, and found 199 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 439,000 on them and arrested three profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Price 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccines - Health Ministry

12 seconds ago
 DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

14 seconds ago
 Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - R ..

Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - Reports

16 seconds ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer T ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer Talks Despite Having Low Expect ..

19 seconds ago
 US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individu ..

US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnis ..

Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnish Cities - Trade Union

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.