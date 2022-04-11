199 shopkeepers fined, three arrested for profiteering

Price control magistrates on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 439,000 on 199 shopkeepers and arrested three profiteers in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 439,000 on 199 shopkeepers and arrested three profiteers in the district.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 3,786 shops in different marketsand bazaars, and found 199 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 439,000 on them and arrested three profiteers.