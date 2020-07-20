199302 deserving persons get help under Ehsaas program

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :An amount of rupees two billion,forty crore,ninety three lakh and sixty seven thousand (2,40,93,67000) has been distributed among 1,99,302 deserving families in the district so far under Ehsaas emergency cash programme of the government which was geared to mitigate economic hardship of common man.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Manzar Javed Ali ,while talking to APP on Monday, said the amount of Rs 12000 per person was distributed among aforementioned deserving persons in four tehsils of the district during the coronavirus pandemic.

The progamme was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to help poor people facing economic problems during coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The distribution was ongoing in a most transparent manner at Ehsaas centres after bio-metric verification ofthe recipients, he said.