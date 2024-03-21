Open Menu

199,453 Ration Bags Delivered To Deserving Families In District

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) As many as 199,453 ration bags have been delivered to deserving families in the district under Nigheban Ramadan package.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed the Assistant Commissioners to speed up the inspection process of needy families registered under Benazir Income Support Program.

According to official sources, 157,723 ration bags have been distributed in district Jhang, 93,949 bags in Toba Tek Singh, and 80,584 bags in district Chiniot.

Overall 531,709 ration bags have so far been given to needy families across the division.

