199,453 Ration Bags Delivered To Deserving Families In District
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
As many as 199,453 ration bags have been delivered to deserving families in the district under Nigheban Ramadan package
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) As many as 199,453 ration bags have been delivered to deserving families in the district under Nigheban Ramadan package.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed the Assistant Commissioners to speed up the inspection process of needy families registered under Benazir Income Support Program.
According to official sources, 157,723 ration bags have been distributed in district Jhang, 93,949 bags in Toba Tek Singh, and 80,584 bags in district Chiniot.
Overall 531,709 ration bags have so far been given to needy families across the division.
Recent Stories
Ichhra incident: ATC sends three accused to jail on judicial remand
Yamamoto shelled in debut as Dodgers lose to Padres
Commissioner Hazara for promotion of arts in Jalal Baba auditorium
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 449 power pilferers in 24 hours
PEC, IEP observe World Water Day under theme: "Water for Peace"
Turkey's central bank hikes rate to 50% as inflation rises
Court serves show-cause notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail
IG Punjab approves Rs 22m educational scholarships for 48 police officers
World Forest Day marks in Sukkur
Donald Lu, Asad Majeed rejected Imran's narrative regarding cipher: Shsrjeel Mem ..
ILO vows to resolve workers' issues on priority basis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends three accused to jail on judicial remand3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara for promotion of arts in Jalal Baba auditorium2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 449 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
PEC, IEP observe World Water Day under theme: "Water for Peace"2 minutes ago
-
Court serves show-cause notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail2 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab approves Rs 22m educational scholarships for 48 police officers2 minutes ago
-
World Forest Day marks in Sukkur8 minutes ago
-
Donald Lu, Asad Majeed rejected Imran's narrative regarding cipher: Shsrjeel Memon8 minutes ago
-
ILO vows to resolve workers' issues on priority basis8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects Services Hospital's revamp project8 minutes ago
-
Four notorious criminals nabbed, looted valuables recovered8 minutes ago
-
Trees vital for ensuring healthy environment: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari8 minutes ago