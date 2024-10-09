19,961 arrested, 277 gangs busted in nine months

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 19,961 criminals and recovered vehicles

during the current year.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the police traced out 277 gangs and arrested

768 members from January 1 to September 30. The accused were wanted to

the police in 3,729 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc and items worth Rs 230 million were

recovered, including 12 cars, 876 motorcycles, 18 rickshaws, one truck, 300 mobile phones,

39 cattle, golden jewelry, cash, etc.

The police also recovered 341 pistols, three pump action, one gun, one carbine, one

gun and hundreds of cartridges.

The police also nabbed 2,082 gamblers and registered 694 cases against them after

recovering money and other material.

The police also arrested 3886 illicit weapon holders and recovered 3,198 pistols, 192 guns,

117 Kalashnikovs, 194 rifles, 17 carbines, 87 repeaters, 22 revolvers and a large number

of rounds, magazines and cartridges.

Meanwhile, 1853-kg hashish, 19.185 kg Ice, 85 kg opium and 58,843 liter liquor were recovered

from 4,389 drug traffickers in addition to nabbing 5,903 court absconders and 2,933 proclaimed

offenders, the spokesman added.